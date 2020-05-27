When 'Veeres' Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor took over London with Arjun Kapoor; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's photo definitely took us back in time when going to restaurants and hanging out with your friends over a meal was normal.

Veere Di Wedding co-stars Kareena Kapoor and are social media favorites. The women manage to send their fans into a tizzy everytime they share a picture or video. Today, we chanced upon a photo of the actors along with in London when they were visiting for a holiday. The photo definietely took us back in time when going to restaurants and hanging out with your friends over a meal was simply the order of the day.

In the photo, clicked by Arjun Kapoor, the gang can be seen posing at their table. The trio are joined by Sonam's sister and veere Di Wedding director Rhea Kapoor and a common friend. While Rhea can be seen flashing a victory sign, Sonam and Arjun are all smiles. Bebo, on the other hand, can be seen striking a fierce pose with her eyes and jawline grabbing some serious attention.

The photo was shared by Arjun back in 2018 and captioned it, "In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere s & @samyuktanair of course... #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it... @rheakapoor @sonamkapoor." While the girls were celebrating the success of Veere Di Wedding, while Arjun was busy filming Namaste England and joined the women after his wrap up.

Kareena, Sonam, Rhea and Arjun's London trip was a super hit on social media back then. Rhea had also shared a video of Kareena devouring a pizza and feeling low key guilty about it. Don't they look like a super fun bunch? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

