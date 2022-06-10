When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma used 'fake names' to keep their marriage plans a secret

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about, admired, valued and loved celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering. Since then, they have been living a happy life together. They welcomed their little daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. Anushka recently quit her production house Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her acting career and to nurture her little daughter.

Not too long after their marriage in Tuscany, Italy was successfully planned, Virat Kohli opened up about the planning of his marriage in a talk show with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri. Virat admitted that it was true that they used fake names before their travel to Italy and in Italy to keep their marriage plans a secret till it actually happened. He also stated that it was not his idea. The former Indian cricket captain revealed that all the guests were also informed to keep things discreet. The couple were extremely careful as they specifically told their guests to keep the grand event under wraps until they officially got married. Later on, Anushka cheekily admitted that Virat Kohli’s secret name was ‘Rahul’. The NH10 actress also said that neither of them proposed each other as they always knew they loved each other and that that they would eventually marry.

Soon after their marriage, the newly weds put up a post on their social networking platforms to share with their well wishers that they got married. Their posts read, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Anushka, after last being seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif is set to make her return to the movies with a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will soon premiere digitally. Apart from that, there is no other project that Anushka Sharma is working on, currently.

