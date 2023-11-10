When Virat Kohli made THIS adorable promise to his future kids before embracing parenthood with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are now making headlines with the rumors about the actress's pregnancy. In a recent video, the Bollywood star was flaunting her baby bump, as she stepped out with the cricketer for an outing.

As it has been speculated that the couple is set to welcome their second child soon, let's look back at the adorable promise Virat Kohli made to his future kids, before he and Anushka welcomed their first child, Vamika.

When Virat Kohli made an adorable promise to his future kids

Before embracing parenthood with wife Anushka Sharma, in an interview with ESPN, Virat Kohli had extensively spoken about starting a family and having kids. The celebrated cricketer, who always intended to be a doting father, had stated that he wants to dedicate his entire time to his kids whenever he and Anushka start a family.

Interestingly, Kohli had also made a very special decision for his kids - not just to be available for them, but also to keep them totally away from his illustrious cricket career.

The former Indian cricket team captain, who stated that he is very clear about having kids, added that he wants no parts of his career to flash into his house when they grow up. Virat Kohli also added that he doesn't want to keep any of his achievements or trophies in his house when the kids grow up.

