When Virat Kohli translated Punjabi lyrics of Gurdas Maan's songs into Anushka Sharma’s ear during their Delhi wedding

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love affair might not be known to many, but their wedding was enjoyed by all. Several unseen images from their intimate ceremony held in Florence, Italy, were extensively shared on social media. Upon returning to India, the couple hosted multiple events, one among them a star-studded wedding reception in Delhi. It was during this time that the Indian cricketer introduced the ace actress to his culture by translating typical Punjabi lyrics to her during the performance of folk singer Gurdas Maan.

When the ace singer and performer was talking to Mashable India, he went back in time. He recalled the love and affection he received from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma when he went to Delhi to perform at their reception. Gurdas Maan stated that as he sang certain songs that had typical Punjabi lyrics, the cricketer would go close to his wife, Anushka Sharma’s ears, and translate them to her so that she also enjoyed them as much as he was doing.

During the same interview, the singer also stated that the celebrity planned a surprise for him during the event. He stated that when everyone was invited to the couple’s event, he felt left out since he didn’t get the invite. “Virat loves me. That day, I was thinking that he has called everyone but even though he loves me, he hasn’t called me,” he stated. But he didn’t know it was all planned. Gurdas Maan recalled that no one told him at whose event he was performing in Delhi. The organizers were specifically told not to tell Gurdas Maan about the event until he reached the venue.

“I was thinking that Virat hasn’t called me, and I was completely surprised. After that I started singing,” exclaimed the popular singer adding that he had a blast at Virushka’s repletion. He also shared that since then, whenever he performs at any event in Delhi, the audience requests him to sing the same set of songs he has sung at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding. The couple is currently in London, spending time with their kids Vamika and Akaay.

