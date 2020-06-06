When Wajid Khan rocked Bina Kak’s birthday celebrations in Jaipur; Surprised her after learning of her cancer

Bina Kak took to Instagram to share a throwback video of late singer Wajid Khan when he surprised her at her 63rd birthday celebrations in Jaipur. Take a look

A few days back, the film fraternity and fans of Wajid Khan were in for a shock when they woke up to the news of his untimely demise. Yes on June 1, 2020, Wajid Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Although it was being reported that Wajid Khan died due to kidney failure, however, brother Sajid Khan confirmed that Wajid died due to a cardiac arrest and Sajid also revealed that his brother had also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Later, Wajid Khan’s mother, too, tested positive of the novel Coronavirus, and was admitted to the hospital.

Soon after Wajid Khan’s demise, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the death of the musician- Amitabh Bachchan, , , , Bipasha Basu, to , Vicky Kaushal and others, everyone took to social media to offer their condolences, and today, Bina Kak, who shared a close bond with Sajid and Wajid, shared a video on social media, which happens to be from her 63rd birthday celebrations in Jaipur when the late singer surprised Bina Kak at her birthday celebrations. Taking to social media, Bina Kak shared the video from her birthday celebrations as she revealed that late singer Wajid Khan surprised her on her birthday in Jaipur when he learnt about her battle with cancer. Alongside the video, Bina Kak wrote, “Wajid my darling rocking my 63rd bday wajid gave a surprise turning up at my house in jaipur when he learnt I had invited my friends .I was fighting cancer then .this was his way of making me feel good .I know u loved me my Gabdu..ab tujhe kahan dhoondo..khush rehna jahan bhi hei..”

Also, recently, Wajid’s brother Sajid released an official statement on their Instagram account which read, “Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection. We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts.” On the work front, Wajid’s last song was Salman Khan’s song ‘Pyaar Karona’ and ‘Bhai Bhai’ and also, Sajid and Wajid have a few songs in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Check out Bina Kak and late singer Wajid Khan's video here:

