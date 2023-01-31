When will Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan collaborate again? THIS is what they have to say

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan aka ‘Varia’ by their fans have a massive following on social media. The two actors have worked together in films such as Kalank, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dunlhani, and fans have loved their on-screen chemistry. So it’s only obvious that they want to see Alia and Varun in movies together again. Will Varun and Alia collaborate on another project any time soon? Well, the actors have themselves answered their fans’ queries at a recent event!

Alia and Varun recently made a stylish appearance together at an event. They interacted with the media, and answered a few questions. When asked if fans will get to see Alia and Varun on screen together, Alia said, “Varun is very busy, doesn't have dates.” Varun had a hilarious reply to this, and he joked, “Yeah I'm very busy, I just had a baby,” leaving Alia in splits. Alia then added, “We have discussed this various times. Whenever we have come together on screen it has been a very joyous occasion for the audience. And the films have done well. So we don't want to do it just for the sake of doing it, we wat to make sure the product is really good.”

Varun Dhawan also said that Alia always keeps him on his toes, and that he always has to bring his A-Game when working with her. “So what she is saying is right. Any discussion which happens about creatively coming together, it has to be the best. It has to be something which we love, and we feel that we don’t disappoint the audience. We want to give them our best. So it’s an active discussion, but the only reason it is taking so much time is because we are also looking out for something which will be best suited for us,” said Varun.