When will Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor collaborate? Former answers fan’s million-dollar question

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh undoubtedly feature on the list of top actors in the Hindi film industry at the moment. However, it is a surprise that the two powerhouses of talent have never shared screen space in a film! Needless to say, fans of the actors have been waiting for a collaboration to happen for years. And now, as Ranveer interacted with fans on his social media space, one of them popped the million-dollar question to the Gully Boy actor.

A fan asked, “When are you working with RK in a single movie?” To this Ranveer replied, “Have been trying for years! Wouldn’t it just be kickass”.