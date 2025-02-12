When will Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s comedy classic Andaz Apna Apna re-release in theaters? Find out

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna is one of the cult comedy classics in Bollywood. Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film was released back in 1994 and now, 31 years later, the film is all set to re-release on the big screens. The update was shared by the makers as they expressed their excitement about the development.

After much speculation around the potential re-release of Andaz Apna Apna, it is confirmed that the celebrated film be released in April. It has been revealed that the film will grace the big screens in a fully restored and remastered version.

The update was confirmed by producer of the film, Vinay Sinha’s daughter Priti Sinha. "We have restored and remastered the whole film in 4K and Dolby 5.1 sound. It’s our tribute to our father, who stood against all odds to make this film, and we are tremendously proud of this legacy," she said while speaking with The Times of India.

She further expressed her excitement about the development and noted that the comedy classic has a huge fan base and therefore the teaser of the film will be unveiled this Friday, February 14, 2025.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi also reacted to the film’s re-run and stated, "Andaz Apna Apna is very close to my heart, and I am very excited to hear that it is re-releasing again this April."

Meanwhile, dedicated fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded social media to express their anticipation. "FINALLY:::: Yes this we all wanted so badly. After 31 years, #AndazApnaApna will be Re-Release in April 2025. A Cult Classic Comedy is coming back to theatres, so get ready!," a fan wrote.

"Ailaa…1994 ka Andaz, 2025 mein phir hoga Apna Apna! The CULT COMEDY is Back! Andaz Apna Apna is Re-Releasing in Cinemas Soon!," read another tweet on X.

Fans' reaction to announcement

Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna featured Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Shakti Kapoor and Paresh Rawal as Crime Master Gogo and Teja became the iconic characters of the film.

Before this, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun was re-released in the theaters last year in 2024.