'Where are the rest?': Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response to fans recreating his Jawan looks

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan turned out to be a major blockbuster this year. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Lately, SRK has been reacting and thanking his fans on Twitter for showering so much love on the film.

Shah Rukh Khan responds to fans recreating Jawan looks

Today, on September 20th, King Khan took to Twitter (now X) to react to some of the fan reactions and clips. One clip, which was from Solapur, showed several people coming out of the theatre recreating different looks of SRK. While one guy was fully bald, the other one was covered in bandages like Shah Rukh's character from the film. In response, he tweeted: "Thank u Solapur!!! I can spot most of the looks here…. Where are the rest? Ha ha"

Shah Rukh Khan wrote an emotional tweet on a fan watching Jawan while on ventilator

Lately, a video of a fan named Anees Farooqi was doing the rounds on the internet. Farooqi went to a theatre to watch Jawan while being on a ventilator. SRK was touched by his move to watch the film despite his poor health. He shared the video and tweeted: "Thank u my friend…. May God bless you with all the happiness in the world. I feel very grateful to be loved by you. Hope you enjoyed the film. Lots of love…."

Earlier, SRK had also reacted to a video in which several middle-aged and older women were going inside the theatres in Guwahati to watch Jawan.

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, in his Bollywood debut, and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It hit the theatres on September 7th in Hindi and dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages. Upon release, the film received the biggest box office opening for a Bollywood film in history. So far, it has grossed nearly a thousand crores. SRK's earlier film Pathaan had also touched that benchmark. After Jawan, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki which will be released during the Christmas week of December this year.

