Where do you prefer to watch big-scale Bollywood films? VOTE NOW

From Sholay to Bajirao Mastani, from Chak De! India to Dabangg, you name it and you have it. The Bollywood film industry has surely created that magic and has the power to draw its target audiences to the theatres and enhance their everyday life in a positive way. However, one of the world’s biggest film industries based on the number of movies produced each year globally faced dark days similar to other industries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Film sets were shut down, and directors and actors were forced to remain within the four walls of their homes to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Everyone in the industry waited patiently for brighter days ahead, with many films postponing their release date in fear of fewer people watching them.

As the world opens up now slowly, but gradually, many Bollywood films have hit the screens again. But the hope of more people watching movies, especially after the halt experienced during the pandemic, dims with each new film release.

Given this developing situation, one question does pop up in our minds. Where do you prefer to watch big-scale Bollywood films?

· In Cinema/Theatres

· On streaming apps/ On OTT

· On TV

· Pirated copy

While there were movies highly anticipated by Indian audiences in 2022 including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha– the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump– and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, many experts, as cited by a Times Now report, are concerned with audiences not returning to movie theatres because of their changing viewing habits that undoubtedly has had an impact on the business.

In many cases, people are more willing to postpone or even cancel their trip to the cinema so that they can watch movies on OTT platforms including Netflix and Disney + when they’re made available there.

These OTT platforms, with the likes of increasingly well-known shows such as Squid Game and Money Heist, have penetrated the urban audience and are also gaining popularity among the rural population. Viewers have realized the importance of quality over quantity, which is a prominent feature of OTT platforms. Reports suggest that India is expected to see an increase in OTT viewers by 2023. The increase is projected to hit nearly 500 million consumers from the current 350 million consumers.

Given this developing situation, the Bollywood Film Industry needs to pull off something really special in order to attract wide-scale audiences to the theatres.

What do you think? Where do you prefer to watch big-scale Bollywood films? Take THIS poll and let us know.

CAST YOUR VOTE NOW

Also Read: How many times do you go to a theatre to watch a Bollywood film? VOTE NOW