Where you at Katrina Kaif? Phone Bhoot actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter miss co-star on bike ride

Looks like Phone Bhoot boys, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are missing their co-actor Katrina Kaif as they have some fun together. Ever since its announcement in 2020, Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town. After all, this horror-comedy will witness the collaboration between a unique cast including Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant in the leads. It seems like Ishaan and Siddhant are equally excited about working with Katrina, just like the audience is excited to watch the trio on screen together. The latest picture on Ishaan’s Instagram stories is proof.

A few moments back, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram stories and shared a fun picture with fans and followers. In the photograph shared by the Dhaadak actor, he can be seen riding a bike in a narrow lane, as Siddhant Chaturvedi sat behind him as the pillion rider. Siddhant clicked a selfie featuring the two of them on the bike, as he smiled at the camera. Sharing this picture on the ‘gram, Ishaan tagged his co-actors Siddhant and Katrina and wrote, “Wya @katrinakaif”. Here, ‘Wya’ is an internet acronym for ‘Where you at’. Ishaan further wrote, ‘# (phone emoji) (ghost emoji)’ referring to the title of their movie, Phone Bhoot.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Phone Bhoot is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is being bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, and is slated to release theatrically on July 15th this year. A few days back, ETimes reported that a song shoot for Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan requiring over 100 background dancers has been delayed by a week due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

