Which actor will give tough fight to current Bollywood heroes? Tiger, Vicky, Kartik, Ishaan or Siddhant; VOTE

Do you think these young crop of actors include Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi can give currently leading heroes a run for their money? Vote below and let us know.
4706 reads Mumbai
A new crop of actors has emerged in the last two to three years giving some tough competition to the ones who have cemented their place firmly in the industry. While today the movie-going audience has changed drastically and appreciates content more than the star factor, there have been certain breakout stars in the last few years who have changed the game. These young crop of actors include Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Tiger has quickly garnered popularity over the years for his box office blockbusters. He is known for his insane action stunts and killer dance moves which often leaves fans comparing him to Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. Just a few movies old, Tiger already has the successful Baaghi franchise to his name and soon Heropanti may be on the list. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hope I come out of this in one piece. #baaghi3 #promotions #march6 #seeyouincinemas

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Another actor which has catapulted to stardom is Vicky Kaushal. Slowly and steadily, the 'Uri' actor became the national crush with his charming persona and fine acting skills. Vicky has bagged some meaty roles which may give the Khan's a run for their money at the box office. Kartik Aaryan is another self-made actor who began from scratch back in 2011 but he can now boast about signing some insanely popular sequels like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bulaiya 2. His goofy nature has been a boon for his social media presence which shoots up every now and then.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fifty shades of green.

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Raghu Jo Main hoon aur vo Jo main hona chahta tha Ye alag alag log hain Ye kabhi mil hi nahi paayein

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

The newest of the lot are Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While Ishaan came under the spotlight with Dhadak, his debut film 'Beyond The Clouds' with Iranian filmmaker showed off his acting talent. The young star has proved he's here to stay as he has two films releasing namely 'Khaali Peeli' and 'A Suitable Boy'. Last but not the least is Siddhant Chaturvedi who won hearts as MC Sher in Gully Boy. The actor has bagged his next film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and his fans are more than happy for him. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#KhaaliPeeli

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

! Iss Naam mein kuch toh baat hai! ? @sharvari @varun.v.sharma @yrf @buntyaurbabli2

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

So, who do you think can give a tough competition to Bollywood's current leading heroes like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar among others? VOTE BELOW 

 

Bhoot nahi dekhi kya? Kya solid takkar di hai,box office phad diya hai.tiger zinda hai,dangal Ka record khatre mei hai.kash Katrina ka naam link karne Ka rumour kaam karta phir toh avengers: endgame ka record toot chuka hota.chris Hemsworth,Robert Downey, Scarlet Johnson,Tom Holland Sab ghar baith Chuke hote.

