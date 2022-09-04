Which film industry’s movies will you pay to watch in theatres? VOTE NOW

Unlike earlier, theatres are no longer the only medium where films get released. With the advent of smart phones, cheap internet, and of course, streaming platforms, filmmakers and producers are now seen opting for OTT releases now, more than ever. Add to that the fact that theatres have finally reopened and begun functioning at full capacity after a global pandemic-induced lockdown of two years. So, naturally, going to the cinema halls has become nothing less than an exclusive experience, and a special event. But, if you do go to the theatres, which film industry’s movies (one or more) would you pay to watch? Take THIS POLL and let us know your answer now!

Let’s face the facts. The audiences’ preference for regional films other than mainstream Bollywood movies has never been more evident than recently. Indian cinema was never synonymous to the Hindi film industry, and this is being recognized now. With the massive success of films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Telugu), Sukumar’s Pushpa (Telugu), and Prasanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada), regional films have made it very clear that they too enjoy a pan-India mass appeal. Moreover, most films, including regional and international content, make their way to OTT spaces a few weeks after their theatrical release. So, the question remains, how and where would you like to spend your valuable money, when it comes to watching a movie in the theatres? Tell us now.

Which film industry’s movies will you pay to watch in theatres? Take THIS poll and VOTE NOW!

