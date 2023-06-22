Which quality of Vijay Varma girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia finds ‘most attractive’?

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia's relationship are no longer under the carpet. Fans have been curious since their relationship rumors began, and it was only recently they confirmed that they are in a relationship. Ever since they opened up about their relationship, the two became the most talked about couple in B-Town. Now, with the trailer of Lust Stories 2 being released, fans cannot wait to witness their sizzling chemistry on screen.

Tamannaah Bhatia finds this quality of Vijay Varma attractive

Fans cannot get enough of the lovebirds and are curious to know everything about their romance. Now, in a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about one quality of Vijay that she finds attractive. Well, Tamannaah finds 'everything' about her beau attractive. This shows how madly the two adore each other. In an interaction with Mirchi Plus, the actress further shared, “I think he is an amazing person. I think that’s what is the most attractive quality, and many more. But to tell you, this is what it is.” One being asked if Tamannaah ever felt torn between two people, the actress said, "When I have been in a relationship, I’ve been with one person and I’ve been dedicated to that one person. That’s just me. Then it works out, doesn’t work out, that is the fate of that relationship.”

Tamannaah Bhatia on her beliefs in marriage

It's only the beginning of their relationship, but fans are gushing over how cute the pair look together. Tamannaah also shared her opinion about marriage as an institution. She said, "The thing with marriage is, it’s the family that you choose. As in not the family of the person, the person you are choosing is your chosen family. You are born with family, that is not your choice but your partner is your choice. So it’s like choosing a family."

On the other hand, Vijay Varma also talked about his relationship with Tamannaah in a recent interview. She shared that he is in a happy place where there is a lot of love in his life.

