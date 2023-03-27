Which quality of Virat Kohli's impressed Anushka Sharma even before they started dating? Find out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and make our hearts melt with their mushy pictures. Well, these two have been grabbing all the limelight for the past couple of days as they set the internet on fire with their glamorous attire at the event in Mumbai. In a recent chat on the red carpet of a Sports event, the actress shared what about Virat impressed her before they started dating.

Anushka Sharma shares what about Virat Kohli impressed her

In a conversation with Star Sports, Anushka Sharma revealed that Virat Kohli has a very good memory. Even the Indian cricketer accepted this and said that he remembers things better. Virat further added that his memory is a little better so Anushka gives him important dates to remember so he has gotten better at remembering the dates. “She tells me beforehand, to be fair. I remember the important things, the small stuff I forget,” he concluded. Adding to this, Anushka said, “One of the things which I was very impressed before we started dating ki iski memory bohot achi hai (His memory is really good). This will really help me.”

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

