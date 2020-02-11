Which star kid do you think will hit the big screen next? Suhana, Aryan, Ibrahim, Shanaya or Khushi? COMMENT

There are a whole lot of star kids who are waiting to unleash their potential in Bollywood. Who do you think will be next? Let us know in the comments below.

Bollywood has been riddled with the bug of nepotism in recent times. But fact of the matter remains that there is a whole new generation of star kids waiting to make their debut on the big screen. Some of the recent ones to have made a splash with their films are Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Alaya F. Some other star kids who did not quite make a mark at the box office are actors Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranutan Bahl and Sharmin Segal. However, these millenial celebs seemed to be on the right track.

A slew of non-star kids also made a remarkable presence at the box office in 2019. And while we would love to see some more talented young guns hit the big screen, there are a whole lot of star kids who are waiting to unleash their potential. One of them is , who is already actively involved in film related projects as a student. It is a known fact that 's children Aryan and Suhana have taken a keen interest in films. While Aryan seems more inclined towards the filmmaking process, Suhana plans to be in front of the camera.

Another star kid is Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The young gun is already working behind-the-scenes on a film set and learning tricks of the trade. Janhvi Kapoor's sister is another much-talked about star kid. However, she is currently studying in the US and has no immediate plans of starring in a film. Then is Ibrahim Khan, who is often spotted playing cricket. Ibrahim already has a huge fan following, thanks to his immaculate good looks.

Others who may consider acting include 's daughter Ira Khan and Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Nanda.

Who do you think will hit the big screen next? Drop your comments in the section below:

