Which veteran actress does Ananya Panday stalk 'the most' on social media? Dream Girl 2 star reveals

The highly anticipated comedy movie Dream Girl 2 has finally premiered today. Ayushmann Khurrana returns to his role in this spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit film, joined by Ananya Panday as the new lead actress. A special showing of the movie took place last night in Mumbai. Numerous Bollywood stars, including Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and more, were present. Ananya's rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the screening to show support for his dream girl. Recently, Ananya Panday has revealed that she stalks Zeenat Aman “the most” on social media.

Ananya reveals she stalks Zeenat Aman “the most” on social media

During an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Ananya Panday mentioned that she is a social media stalker and tends to be curious and wants to know all about everyone. She revealed, “I have all the qualities of a stalker. I need to know everything about everyone. This quality of my personality helps me in acting as well. I went to Mathura for Dream Girl 2 shoot and I paid a lot of attention to the people around and their style of speaking. I used it all in my character. Zeenat Aman is the person I stalk the most. I find all her posts and writing very interesting. If she shares throwback pictures from the set of a film, I make sure to watch that film.”

About Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent film Dream Girl 2

The movie's trailer and three songs from the music album, including Dil Ka Telephone 2.0, Naach, and Jamnapaar, have already come out, creating a lot of anticipation. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also includes actors like Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, and more. The film serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit movie Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. In this new installment, Ananya takes on the role of Pari, the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana's character, and Ayushmann on the other hand, plays the character of a man who pretends to be a woman to attract men and make money out of it. Don't miss the laughter-filled entertainment at a cinema close to you!

