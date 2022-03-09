From white saree to red bindi, see Alia Bhatt's FIRST ever look test for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt has all of India's attention on her, if not the world, for her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi. With her spectacular performance, the actress has been lapping up praises from all corners. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has also done well at the box office and is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark. In a recent video that was shared by Pen Movies on YouTube, Alia sat down to interview her director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The duo spoke everything about the character and how it came to life. The team also shared a glimpse of Gangubai Kathiawadi's first ever look test. Reminiscing the time, SLB revealed that he had actually called Alia for a look test for his earlier planned film Inshallah.

"If you remember, costume trial for Inshallah, I had told you to wear this white saree and then you kept asking but why am I wearing this white saree. Then we brought you out and we put a red bindi on you. Then we tied the hair. By then you had realised that this is not something for Inshallah. I was doing the Gangubai look test in my mind and when I saw that photograph.. I said what is this transformation?" Sanjay Leela Bhansali said.

He added, "In five minutes, suddenly this woman (Alia) transformed. That is when I said, tick mark, this is going to be the girl (for Gangubai)."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's first Gangubai look test photos:

To add more glory to her ongoing winning streak, news of Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut also broke on Tuesday. The actress will be teaming up with Gal Gadot and Jamir Dornan in Heart of Stone.

