The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra hails Rajkummar Rao as 'prolific', calls Adarsh Gourav's act 'remarkable'

Jonas and Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen together in a Netflix film The White Tiger based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. Netflix dropped the first look of the film which has been shot in India and the US. The film's first look gave us a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra as Pinky Madam and young actor Adarsh Gourav as Balram Halwai. We also got to see a still of the super talented Rajkummar Rao and may we say that the film's first look has definitely piqued our interest.

Priyanka Chopra also shared The White Tiger announcement and while she was at it the actress hailed her co-stars. Calling Rajkummar Rao as one of the most prolific actors, PC tweeted, "Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you."

She also did not hold back from praising Adarsh Gourav who was last seen in a prominent role in starrer Mom. Priyanka wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time."

Take a look:

Sharing the big news, Priyanka Chopra had tweeted, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel."

What are your first thoughts on The White Tiger? Let us know in the comments below.

