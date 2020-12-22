The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao & Adarsh Gourav cut a striking figure for official poster

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav shared The White Tiger's three posters which feature them as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Netflix dropped the official trailer of The White Tiger on Monday night and social media was abuzz with , Rajkummar Rao and newbie Adarsh Gourav shining bright in the new trailer. Priyanka, too, shared the trailer on social media and her father-in-law was extremely proud of her. Commenting on the trailer, Nick Jonas' father wrote, "So excited to see this movie. Proud of my daughter-in-law." Whereas actress Rebel Wilson also commented, "This looks awesome!!"

After dropping the official trailer, the cast has now shared The White Tiger's official posters. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav shared the film's three posters. While the first two posters show Rajkummar and Priyanka, the third one is a culmination of the two and shows the trip cutting a striking figure.

The White Tiger is based on Arvind Adiga's award-winning novel and the poster too looks like a book cover. Check out The White Tiger's official posters below:

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger's trailer hinted that fan can expect an intense drama with some top notch performances. Priyanka and Rajkummar's performance as a couple not only looks refreshing but very much believable. As for Adarsh Gourav, the actor plays Balram Halwai and he has received praises from all quarters for his terrific performance ever since the teaser dropped. Netizens had earlier also lauded Priyanka and Rajkummar for making Adarsh Gourav's character shine in the film. The White Tiger will release on 22 January.

