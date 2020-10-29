The White Tiger Trailer Reactions: Netizens hail Adarsh Gourav's debut act; Priyanka, Rajkummar impress many

In the trailer, we get to see Adarsh Gourav essaying the character of a servant and shining under the spotlight as Balram. Whereas, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are simply charming.

Soon after the trailer dropped in English and the dubbed Hindi version, netizens left no stone unturned in expressing their thoughts on the trailer. While Adarsh Gourav's debut act was definitely the standout, netizens also praised Priyanka and Rajkummar for playing second fiddle and letting Adarsh shine in the film's trailer.

One YouTube comment read, "This looks so interesting. It's great to see Indian cast in a NETFLIX USA movie. Priyanka's character is intriguing. Can't wait to catch it." Another comment read, "Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra are in supporting roles and a young talent is in the lead role Now this is interesting." Most of Twitter users also shared the same opinion and were all praise for the intriguing trailer.

this is gonna be such a serve i know it #TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/NU44ynuskF — n (@ctrlsIvt) October 28, 2020

Got goosebumps after watching the teaser trailer of #TheWhiteTiger Priyanka Chopra "Jonas" & Rajkumar Rao are slaying as usual but the new guy Adarsh Gourav is killin' it & this boy stole the whole show !! " Hell Yeah " excited for #TheWhiteTigerNetflix — (@MishbirA) October 29, 2020

#TheWhiteTiger And PC you are WALKING the talk. The fact that you chose to produce this movie speaks volumes about how you're trying to pave the way for more SA representation in Hollywood! This will truly open more doors. More power to you, and so proud of you @priyankachopra — Umang Raj (@um28dec) October 28, 2020

Popular talents like @RajkummarRao @priyankachopra are in supporting role whereas new young talent like Aadarsh Gaurav is in main lead

Looks super Interesting#TheWhiteTiger https://t.co/OWtbvikAS0 — गौरव (@sinifail_) October 29, 2020

#TheWhiteTiger trailer is so refreshing! @priyankachopra @RajkummarRao .. you will be whatever you want to be! Most people can’t see their own potential! — Emaan Khan (@MaaNey) October 29, 2020

This is how greatest look, playing supporting to a newcomer....A Masterpiece #TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/EGd5RP0gHn — Veeni (@eternitysolid) October 29, 2020

The best thing about white tiger is Priyanka Chopra ,Raj kumar Rao plating supporting roles to a debutant actor Adarsh Gourav Very refreshing to see #TheWhiteTiger — Naveen Anand (@filmlover4life) October 29, 2020

The day we become better than Bollywood is when we have two star actors support a debutant in a sociological plot line. Rn, we are only comparing collections. PS: It's okay to admit it secretly. #TheWhiteTiger — Jeev. (@cinemapilla) October 29, 2020

