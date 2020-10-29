  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The White Tiger Trailer Reactions: Netizens hail Adarsh Gourav's debut act; Priyanka, Rajkummar impress many

In the trailer, we get to see Adarsh Gourav essaying the character of a servant and shining under the spotlight as Balram. Whereas, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are simply charming.
11325 reads Mumbai
The White Tiger Trailer Reactions. The White Tiger Trailer Reactions: Netizens hail Adarsh Gourav's debut act; Priyanka, Rajkummar impress many.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Netflix seems to have hit another jackpot as it dropped the trailer of The White Tiger on Wednesday night. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and debutant Adarsh Gourav, the teaser trailer of the film seems to be a huge hit on social media. In the trailer, we get to see Adarsh Gourav essaying the character of a servant and shining under the spotlight as Balram. Priyanka and Rajkummar who portray the character of a classy urban couple are definitely adorable on screen and seemed to have won many hearts with their chemistry. 

Soon after the trailer dropped in English and the dubbed Hindi version, netizens left no stone unturned in expressing their thoughts on the trailer. While Adarsh Gourav's debut act was definitely the standout, netizens also praised Priyanka and Rajkummar for playing second fiddle and letting Adarsh shine in the film's trailer. 

One YouTube comment read, "This looks so interesting. It's great to see Indian cast in a NETFLIX USA movie. Priyanka's character is intriguing. Can't wait to catch it." Another comment read, "Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra are in supporting roles and a young talent is in the lead role Now this is interesting." Most of Twitter users also shared the same opinion and were all praise for the intriguing trailer. 

Check out reactions to The White Tiger trailer:

What are your thoughts on The White Tiger trailer? Let us know in the comments below.    

ALSO READ: The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao starrer is all about breaking free & changing destiny

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra hails Rajkummar Rao as 'prolific', calls Adarsh Gourav's act 'remarkable'
Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra 'fabulous' as Fashion turns 12: She was cool, didn’t treat me like a kid
Chhalaang song Teri Choriyaan: Rajkummar & Nushrratt's romance is full of love cliches in this sweet track
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas shower birthday love on niece Valentina as they dig out endearing PHOTOS with her
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu recalls 'stupidest thing' she said to the star post her Miss World 2000 win
Rajkummar Rao to kick off Chupke Chupke remake in March 2021 post Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar?
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement