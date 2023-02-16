White wedding done, take a look at magical photos from Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Hindu wedding

Hardik Pandya, the popular cricketer, and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic had a unique Valentine's Day celebration this year. The couple, who entered the wedlock with a lowkey court marriage that was held in 2020, finally celebrated their union with a grand white wedding which was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan on the special occasion of Valentine's Day 2023. As per the reports, the grand wedding festivities of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic kickstarted with a Haldi ceremony, which was followed by the Mehendi, Sangeet, and a white wedding ceremony. Well, now the couple has shared dreamy pictures from their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony and we are just in awe. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shares dreamy pictures from their dreamy Hindu wedding

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Hardik and Natasa shared beautiful pictures from their Hindu wedding ceremony that took place in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. Sharing the pictures, Hardik wrote ‘Now and forever.’ In the pictures, we can see Hardik dressed in a white sherwani while Natasa opted for a golden and red lehenga. However, for the pheras, the actress donned a beautiful red saree and looked stunning. Check out the pictures here