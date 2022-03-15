Who is Akshay Kumar's favourite actress amongst Kriti Sanon & Jacqueline Fernandez? Hilarious response inside

Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood actor who does not require an introduction due to his decades-long career in the industry. He made his film debut in 1987 with Aaj and hasn't looked back ever since. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his next film, Bachchhan Paandey. It's worth noting that Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role, and it's their second time working together. Moreover, we will also see Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi playing pivotal roles in the movie. The celebrity recently revealed his favourite actress in a reel on his Instagram with a hilarious twist.

In the reel, we could see Akshay Kumar comfortably sitting on a train seat as the videographer asked him his favourite actress. Akshay, without hesitation, said ‘Jacqueline Fernandez’. Then, as the person behind the camera asked him to spell her name, Akshay hilariously changed his answer to Kriti and started spelling the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress’ name. Along with the reel, Akshay wrote, “क्यूँ, मैंने ग़लत कहा क्या? आप बताओ” As soon as he uploaded his funny reel, it went viral as fans across the world fell for Akshay’s goofy charm.

Check Akshay's reel HERE

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Paandey is slated to release on March 18 and the team is not leaving any stone unturned to make it a hit. Apart from Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay will also be seen in Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Ram Setu, Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan, Chote Miyan Bade Miyan, Oh My God 2, and Gorkha wherein he will play the role of an Indian army officer.

