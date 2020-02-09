Who is Alia Bhatt most likely to face tough competition from? Sara, Ananya, Janhvi, Tara or Alaya F; VOTE NOW

The young crop of stars have been lapping up interesting and big budget projects, giving tough competition to actresses who are on the top of their game.

The Bollywood industry has currently been flooded with new faces entering the industry every few months. From Janhvi Kapoor making her debut with Dhadak to the latest entry of Alaya F, the girls are bringing something fresh to the big screen. Be it their candid nature or easy going attitude, these stars have found more than just a fan base. The younger lot of actresses in fact are just a few months old and already have dedicated fan clubs.

Apart from their wide social media reach, the actresses have also received praises for parts they truly deserved. They have also been lapping up interesting and big budget projects, giving tough competition to actresses who are on the top of their game like , , and among others.

Currently, Alia is considered to be one of the best performers in the industry after stepping in with 'Student Of The Year'. The actress has given many stars a run for their money wither stellar performances in films like Raazi and Gully Boy. However, she may soon be in for some competition given the fact that these newbies are already two and three films old.

The newbies include Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Alaya F who is only a months few old in the Bollywood industry. So, do you think Alia Bhatt, who is acing every role now days, will be in for some touch competition from these stars.

Check out the question below and leave your answers in the comments below.

Who is Alia Bhatt most likely to face tough competition from in the near future?

1. Janhvi Kapoor

2. Sara Ali Khan

3. Ananya Panday

4. Tara Sutaria

5. Alaya F

6. None

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More