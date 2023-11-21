Who are Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda? Everything you need to know about The Archies actors

Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja are two of the most interesting names in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming period romantic drama film The Archies. Since the promo dropped, these two artists have grabbed many eyeballs and intrigued the viewers. In the power ensemble cast, both of them have been able to hold their own and manage to shine. Ahead of the film's release, here is a rundown of everything known about them.

Profession

Mihir Ahuja is an actor by profession. He has appeared in several films and web shows in a short span of time. Yuvraj Menda, on the other hand, is also an actor by profession and a social media influencer. Before films, he was known for his social media posts and strong fashion sense.

Education and past work

Mihir Ahuja did his schooling at Carmel Junior School in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He then attended HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, where he was enrolled in graduation. Yuvraj Menda, on the other hand, was born and brought up in Mumbai. He attended the Bombay Scottish School in the Mahim region of Mumbai.

Workwise, Mihir has done a bunch of projects as an actor. In 2019, he started his acting journey with Vikas Bahl's film Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan. The film was based on the founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar, and had Hrithik Roshan in the forefront. In the film, Mihir plays the role of a brilliant student. After that, he had a minor role in the 2019 web series Mission Over Mars. It followed the story of four women who played vital roles in the Mars orbiter mission.

Mihir then featured in the Emraan Hashmi starrer action spy thriller web series Bard of Blood. In it, he played the role of a boy named Rohan. Subsequently, he appeared in Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, the web series Taj Mahal 1989, Yeh Ballet, and Feels Like Ishq, among others.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj has been a social media influencer prior to venturing into acting.

Social media

Mihir Ahuja has a social media presence. He is active on Instagram and has around 32 thousand followers on the platform. Mihir often posts pictures, reels, and stories via his handle for his followers.

Yuvraj also has a strong social media presence, with around 19 thousand followers on Instagram. Some big names like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor follow him on social media. He is known for his eccentric fashion sense, which is evident in his posts. Both of them also share their vacation pictures and candid photos on their profile.

More about Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda

Mihir Ahuja has also acted in the web series Made In Heaven season 2, where he played the role of Dhruv Jauhari. Interestingly. Zoya Akhtar is one of the directors of this show. Apart from that, he has also done Hunter-Tootega Nahi, Todega, Dhaakad, State of Siege: Temple Attack, and Candy, among others.

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mihir spoke about his experience of doing The Archies. He said, “I am very excited and very grateful of course, that I am getting such opportunities. And, getting to work with Zoya Akhtar is a dream come true for any actor.” He also denied feeling starry air around Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda.

Yuvraj marks his acting debut with Zoya’s The Archies, in which he plays the role of Dilton Doiley. Apart from these two, the film also stars Suhana, Khushi, Agastya, Vedang Raina and Aditi Saigal. Mihir plays the role of Jughead in the film, who is Archie’s close friend. Both Mihir and Yuvraj are distinct personalities and have the caliber to be solid actors in the long run.

