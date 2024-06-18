Who is Aniruddh Dave? Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion co-star once spent days in hospital

Kartik Aaryan is currently soaking in all the love that he has been receiving for his portrayal of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion. Apart from him, there’s another actor who has left a mark in the minds of cinephiles with his role in the Kabir Khan directorial film.

We are talking about popular TV personality Aniruddh Dave who is seen as Petkar’s brother Jagannath Rajaram Petkar in the biographical sports drama film. Read on to learn more about him!

Who is Aniruddh Dave to played Kartik Aaryan’s brother in Chandu Champion?

Released on June 14, 2024, Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion is going strong at the box office. While the talented star is leading the show, he is joined by Aniruddh Dave who is also being lauded for his gripping role.

For the unversed, Dave is a famous actor who has been associated with the TV industry for decades. Popular for his stint in shows like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Phulwa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Patiala Babes, and others, Aniruddh also tried his luck in the film industry but he wasn’t able to make a huge impact. But finally, he has arrived and how!

Even though he wanted to be an actor since childhood, his attempt at getting admission at the National School of Drama in Delhi failed. But that didn’t stop him from coming to Mumbi and auditioning for films and TV shows.

While he was struggling to make ends meet and bag work in the entertainment industry, he decided to work in bars until he was finally offered his first show Raajkumar Aaryyann in 2008. A couple of years ago, he was severely affected by COVID-19. He spent nearly 57 days in hospital receiving treatment for the disease.

During this time, he lost hope and assumed that this is the end of it all. But like a phoenix, he rose from the ashes and fought through his sickness to come out stronger. After recovering from COVID-19, he resumed giving auditions and finally grabbed the opportunity to be a part of Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. Dave was part of films like Kaagaz 2, Bell Bottom, and Pranaam, among others.

