Who is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 3 am friend? Find out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting major couple goals and make our hearts melt with their mushy pictures. Well, the lovebirds have been grabbing all the limelight for the past couple of days as they set the internet on fire with their glamorous attire at the event in Mumbai. In a recent chat on the red carpet of a Sports event, both Virat and Anushka revealed some secrets about each other and also talked about their certain habits.

Find out who is Virat and Anushka's 3 am friend

During the interaction, Virat and Anushka were asked about their 3 am friend to which the actress replied, “If either of us is awake at 3am then we call but we don’t want to be awake at 3am. We sleep very early, so we have no interest in being awake at 3am.” She revealed that they sleep by 9:30 pm. Moreover, Virat also talked about his dancing skills and said, “I don’t drink anymore but pehle party my ghus ke agar 2 drink ho gayi to phir yes. Takeover to a point where don’t want me there. I don’t care then 2-3 drink ke baad. Not anymore though. This is back in the day.”

Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

