Who is Athiya Shetty scared of in her family? KL Rahul makes a hilarious revelation

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who are one of the most loved couples in town, got married on January 23 after dating each other for quite some time. The duo decided to go for a low-key wedding as they tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. They took to social media and officially announced their wedding by sharing dreamy pictures from the ceremony. Recently, in an interview, the newlyweds revealed details about each other.

In an interview with Vogue, Athiya and Rahul played a funny game called How well do you know each other. She asked him who she is the closest to and who is she the most scared of in her family. The ace cricketer revealed that Athiya is close to her mother. For the second part of the question, he said that she was not scared of anyone but the whole family is scared of her. He shared, "You are the closest to your mother and the whole family is afraid of you. She is not scared of nobody." They also asked each other who is the better cook between them. Athiya replied, "We tested this during the lockdown and I burnt a banana bread." She further said that Rahul was the better cook.

Athiya and Rahul were also asked who is more stubborn between the two of them. The duo pointed at each other. Eventually, Rahul said that people who know them will agree that she is the more stubborn one'.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announce their wedding

The love birds took to Instagram and shared a joint post on January 23. Along with the pictures, they wrote a sweet note to announce their wedding. Their post read, "In your light, I learn how to love..." Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."