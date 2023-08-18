Who is Banita Sandhu? All you need to know about AP Dhillon’s rumored ladylove

The powerhouse Punjabi singer and rapper, AP Dhillon is all geared up for the release of his docu-series, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. Directed by Jay Ahmed, the upcoming docu-series will chronicle Dhillon’s musical journey from an ordinary Punjab boy to becoming a global music sensation. Apart from the docu-series, the Excuses singer is also making headlines for his dating rumors with Banita Sandhu.

Sandhu and Dhillon’s dating rumors started floating all over the media after the actress starred in Amritpal’s aka AP Dhillon, romantic track titled With You. Adding fuel to their already raging dating rumors, Sandhu made a stylish entry at the grand screening of AP Dhillon’s upcoming docu-series, AP Dhillon: First of A Kind, which was held in Mumbai recently. The gorgeous diva made several heads turn when she arrived with the superstar singer in the same car. Amid the rising hype and craze for AP Dhillon’s much-awaited docu-series, let's know more about his rumored lady love, Banita Sandhu.

Who is Banita Sandhu?

Born and brought up in Caerleon, Wales, to a second-generation British-Indian family, Banita Sandhu always dreamt of becoming an actor. In an exclusive chat with BBC, Sandhu revealed how at the age of 10 she told her mother that she want to become an actor. Banita shared, “It's a cliche to say I always wanted to be an actress, but it is also true. I used to watch soaps as a child, with the goal of landing a part in Coronation Street. At the age of 10, I sat my mum down and told her my plans.”

Speaking of her education, Sandhu reportedly completed her graduation in English Literature with Film Studies from King’s College London in 2018.

Banita Sandhu’s journey in Bollywood, Kollywood, and Hollywood

Banita Sandhu made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic drama, October opposite Varun Dhawan. Reportedly, Sandhu was studying at King’s College when she was offered the role of the female lead in October. Sandhu’s performance in her debut movie was well-received by critics and audiences alike. Moreover, Sandhu has also starred in Vicky Kaushal’s 2021 biographical drama, Sardar Udham Singh.

After Bollywood, Sandhu made her presence felt in the Kollywood industry and made her Tamil debut in the year 2019 with the movie Adithya Varma, a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The Tamil remake was led by Dhruv Vikram.

Meanwhile, the October star has also acted in an American sci-fi TV series called Pandora. She was also seen in the movie Mother Teresa & Me which also starred veteran Bollywood actor Deepti Naval. The film was released in May, this year.

Banita Sandhu in music videos

Besides movies, Banita has also been featured in Diljit Dosanjh’s music video titled Jind Mahi, which was released in 2018. She was recently seen in AP Dhillon’s music video, With You.

First time Banita Sandhu sparked dating rumors with AP Dhillon

Banita Sandhu sparked dating rumors after she features in AP Dhillon’s music video, With You. The song With You was released this month, on August 11. The music video perfectly captures the romantic moments of the duo. The melodious love song, With You, is penned by Shinda Khalon.

