Who is Bhumi Rajgor? Actress who replaced Flora Saini in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2

While the Stree franchise gave a significant push to the careers of even established actors, it also introduced several fresh faces. Now that everyone knows that Shraddha Kapoor is not the Stree, let’s talk about the one who takes this crucial part in the recently released sequel. Just to be factually accurate, in the first part Flora Saini played Stree and she was replaced by Bhumi Rajgor in Stree 2.

Bhumi Rajgor has her roots in the Gujarati art space and started her career as a makeup artist. She later ventured into acting with films like Fakt Mahilao Maate, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Hurry Om Hurry in her credit. Recently while speaking to Times of India, Bhumi admitted that she has been flooded with offers after the Stree 2’s success including Punjabi films and a ‘big reality show’.

“I feel overwhelmed but at this point, I don’t want to take up a reality show. I am open to doing films in different languages because regional films are coming up with incredible content,” Rajgor said revealing that she went to audition for an entirely different role in the film but her audition was referred for Stree.

Admitting that she went blank when she was offered the central role, Bhumi recalled, “To be sure, they asked me to scream at the top of my voice. It was the funniest audition of my life!” Rajgor recalled that makers had initially only clarified that her face wouldn’t be visible because she was playing a ghost and this made her family a little apprehensive about the same.

Bhumi said that she played smart and did not even think twice about letting go of the opportunity to work with ‘terrific and grounded’ co-actors. She added, “I learned a lot by watching them and Shraddha (Kapoor) was really sweet to me. My only regret is that I did not have any scenes with Pankaj (Tripathi) sir.”

Rajgor plans to shift to Mumbai soon and is eager to work more in the Gujarati film industry as she wants to stay humble towards the place she started from. Do you want to see this Stree in more movies across languages? Tell us @pinkvilla

