Who is Deepika Padukone hinting at with her ‘everybody fixing their body, nobody fixing souls’ post?

Deepika Padukone ’s latest cryptic post on Instagram has left us guessing. Deepika has established herself as one of the top stars in the world of showbiz. Apart from acting, she has also enamored fans with her graceful personality and fashion game. Speaking of which, tonight, she took to her social media space and shared a slew of photos showcasing her grand look from the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022, where she walked the ramp as a showstopper with hubby Ranveer Singh for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s collection. However, it’s the last slide featuring a cryptic quote that caught our attention and we wonder whom Deepika is hinting at!

A few hours back, Deepika took to her Instagram space and shared several photos from the Mijwan Couture Fashion Show 2022. In the photos, the Pathaan actress was seen donning a gorgeous off-white lehenga with a heavily embroidered skirt and a matching blouse with golden embellishments. Her makeup game was strong, as she sported a smokey eye look, with nude glossy lips, and a dewy glow. She accessorized minimally with matching earrings and rings and left her hair in an offbeat messy look that gave a contemporary touch to her ethnic look.

However, it is the last slide in the group of pictures that stole our attention. Deepika shared an interesting quote that read, “Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls.”

Sharing this post, she even referred to the quote in the caption that said, “It’s the last one for me… (white heart emoji)”.

Interesting. Do you think the actress is hinting at someone? Who it could be?

Take a look: