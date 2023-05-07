Who is Drisha Acharya, Karan Deol’s wife-to-be? 5 things to know about her

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons. Pinkvilla was the first to inform that he got engaged on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary. The source also revealed that Karan will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony soon. Days after the news was reported, it was revealed that he got engaged to a girl named Drisha Acharya. Ahead of their big day, here's everything you need to know about Karan ki Dulhania.

Bollywood connection

After Drisha's identity was revealed, a lot of details about her came to light. Drisha is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker, Bimal Roy. Sixty years after Dharmendra played Nutan's unrequited lover in Bimal Roy's last feature film, Bandini, his grandson is all set to marry Drisha. Drisha's parents Sumit Acharya and Chimoo Acharya are settled in Dubai. Karan's wife-to-be chose to drop the surname Acharya and adopt that of her noted great-grandfather.

Profession

Drisha's mother Chimoo, who reportedly moved to Dubai in 1998, is a former advertising executive and promoter of one of the Middle East's top event management companies. According to the reports, Drisha works with her mom as the National Program Manager.

Childhood sweethearts

Reportedly, Karan and Drisha have known each other since they were kids. Their friendship transformed into love and they chose to keep it private till now. If reports are to be believed, they will soon make a public appearance to make their relationship official.

Social media

Drisha seems to be a private person. Her Instagram handle is private and she enjoys a total of 462 followers. Interestingly, she is followed by Ranveer Singh and Abhay Deol. Well, it looks like the star kid is very well connected with the inner circle of Bollywood.

Wedding details

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla, "While not a lot is known about the girl as yet, Karan and she have been dating for a while, and they have now decided to get married. They recently got engaged on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary, and both their families are extremely excited about the big day. It will be an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and relatives in attendance. The preparation has begun."

The latest report suggests that Karan and Drisha's wedding ceremony will take place between 16 to 18 June in Mumbai. It is also said that they will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

