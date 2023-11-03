Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and MS Dhoni at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan recently turned 58 and threw a lavish birthday party attended by several big names from Bollywood and the sports world. This includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, Rajkumar Hirani, Alia Bhatt, etc. Among them was a mystery girl named Fauzia Adeel Butt, who was seen posing with all these celebs at the bash. Let's find out who she is.

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt?

According to DNA India, Fauzia Adeel Butt is the CEO of FAB Entertainment, which is a Qatar-based company that handles celebrity management. It also organizes concerts, events, and other entertainment-related stuff in the country. Fauzia gets celebrities to Qatar for major brand events and supervises their onboarding.

Her social media profile showcases that her reach is not limited to Bollywood or the film industry. She can be seen posing with sports giants like David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Faf du Plessis, Sania Mirza, and Neeraj Chopra, among others. Last year, during the FIFA World Cup, Fauzia hosted many Indian celebs in Qatar.

Taking to Instagram, Fauzia had recently shared a picture with Deepika Padukone. She captioned it, "So byoodiful, so elegant… just looking like a Waow… just looking like a Waoww! @deepikapadukone"

Check out Fauzia's pictures with celebs from SRK's b'day bash

Fauzia Adeel Butt attended Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash recently, where she clicked pictures with all the big names, including Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and of course, the King Khan himself along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Check out the pictures!

SRK attended a fan event on his birthday

On his birthday, the superstar also attended a fan event where he spoke about his upcoming film, Dunki. The film's director, Rajkumar Hirani, and writer Abhijat Joshi were also in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan said that the film was in the making for two and a half years, and he has done good work in it. Towards the end of the event, he also danced to his songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Prior to the event, SRK also greeted his fans who had gathered outside Mannat to wish him on his birthday.

