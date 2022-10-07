Who is Gauri Sawant on whom Sushmita Sen’s Taali is based? Here’s a look at her inspirational story

Sushmita Sen treated her fans to a wonderful surprise yesterday as she announced her next web series ‘Taali’. The actress will be seen getting into the shoes of transgender rights activist Gauri Sawant in her biopic helmed by Ravi Jadhav. Sushmita took to her Instagram space and shared her first look as Gauri, as she posed in a saree with a big, red bindi on her forehead. She could be seen clapping her hand as per the title of the film. Sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote in the caption, “Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! (red heart emoji) Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! (folded hands emoji) I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (excited emoji) (red heart emoji)”. So, do you know who is Gauri Sawant? Let’s take a look at her inspirational story.

Who is Gauri Sawant? Gauri Sawant - even if you do not recall her face immediately at the moment, chances are you have seen her. Gauri featured in a Vicks ad a few years ago, which went viral in no time. She is a transgender rights activist, who was born as Ganesh in Pune. Growing up, Gauri always felt more in tune with the feminine side of her personality. One day, she decided to completely embrace her authentic self and adopted the name Gauri Sawant. She was born to a policeman and a housewife. The latter never wanted to have her and even wanted to opt for an abortion in the seventh month of her pregnancy. However, the doctor told her otherwise, as the infant was quite evolved at that stage. “It was into such yes-and-no back-and-forth circumstances that I was born, Gauri said while speaking to YourStory.com. Gauri’s mother passed away when she was 7 years old. At the age of 17, Gauri ran away from home as her father did not accept her identity. With mere 60 rupees in her pocket, Gauri arrived in Mumbai. “I was christened Ganesh, after the elephant-headed God. And, when the time came to choose my own name, I chose Gauri, another name for Parvati, Ganesh’s mother. I always wanted to be a mother. In my childhood, when I was asked by a nosy relative at a family function what I wanted to be when I grew up, I distinctly remember saying I wanted to be an aai,” Gauri said in an interview with Femina.