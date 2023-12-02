Who is Hania Aamir? Everything to know about the Pakistani actress whose PICS with Badshah are going VIRAL

Indian rapper Badshah has lately been stealing headlines owing to his viral pictures with Pakistani diva Hania Aamir. Notably, the duo recently bumped into each other in Dubai. The actress took to her social media account later to share photographs of her meeting with Badshah, taking the internet by storm as reports surfaced about them dating.

As the photographs, which Hania captioned as ‘kids went shopping’, created quite a stir, let’s dig into who Hania Aamir is. Here is everything you need to know about the actress.

Who is Hania Aamir, the Pakistani actress who is rumored to be dating Indian rapper Badshah?

Hania Aamir took to her Instagram account yesterday and dropped glimpses of her fun-filled day out with rapper Badshah. In the pictures and video dropped by Aamir, the duo can be seen being all smiles for the camera and it seems to be evident that the two had a fun day spent on a shopping spree. Sharing the post, Hania wrote in the caption, “kids went shopping.” While the visuals have been circulated on social media lately, here is everything you would want to know about the Pakistani actress.

Hania Aamir has quickly risen as a prominent face in the Pakistani entertainment industry. After making her acting debut in the 2016 romantic comedy Janaan, the 26-year-old had her breakthrough performance in 2017's Titli. Her complex portrayal of an unfaithful wife in the drama marked Aamir as an actress to watch.

She continued to take on challenging roles like that of the conflicted Hala Hamza in the hit drama Humsafar. The series created a sensation not just in Pakistan but across other regions like India, garnering Aamir even more fame. Her fans appreciated her willingness to tackle complicated characters. Other notable projects showing Aamir's versatility include the comedies Phir Wohi Mohabbat and Na Maloom Afraad 2, as well as the patriotic film Parwaaz Hai Junoon.

In addition, Hania Aamir also graced the fashion ramp in 2019 for Pakistan Fashion Week as she sported Zainab Chottani. Digging further into her professional front, she also serves as the brand ambassador for innumerable brands.

Notably, the actress is said to be a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and earlier, she was spotted striking his iconic open arms pose in London.

Want to know more about the blooming friendship between Badshah and the Pakistani star? Let’s find out

Earlier in November this year, the actress took to her Instagram stories to pour Badshah with wishes on his birthday as she dropped a selfie on her account. She also penned a note along with it which said, “Happy Birthday to the baddest boy in town”. This caught the eyeballs of the rapper as he responded by saying, “Thank you, you extremely talented human being.” Remarkably, the duo was seen together in Dubai Mall of Emirates last month.

