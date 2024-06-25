Who is Huma Qureshi’s rumored BF Rachit Singh? Know all about him who accompanied her to Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Actress Huma Qureshi is a close friend of the newlywed couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Huma attended Sonakshi's intimate wedding and grand reception party with her brother, actor Saqib Saleem. Meanwhile, rumor has it that she also had her plus one at her BFF Sonakshi's wedding.

Everything to know about Rachit Singh

Rachit Singh is an acting coach and an actor based in Mumbai. Reportedly, he has collaborated with Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Saif Ali Khan as an acting coach.

Rachit appeared in Raveena Tandon and Varun Sood-starrer series, Karmma Calling, this year. He played the role of Vedang in the series.

As per reports, Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh also attended Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's lavish party organized for international singing sensation, Ed Sheeran, earlier this year. Some of the pictures that Huma posted from the party featured Rachit Singh back then.

Is Huma Qureshi dating Rachit Singh?

Huma Qureshi was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Rachit Singh, at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities. Pictures of Huma and Rachit have caught our attention on Instagram.

On June 24, Huma posted a few pictures of herself from the wedding on her Instagram handle. In one of her Instagram stories, the Tarla actress can be seen posing with bride Sonakshi, groom Zaheer, and brother Saqib. The picture features Rachit Singh standing behind Huma.

Huma Qureshi and her rumored beau Rachit Singh twinned their outfits during the wedding. Both of them chose a pastel pink look for the ceremony.

Huma and Rachit also attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception together.

The Jolly LLB 2 actress opted for a beige saree and completed her look with a floor-length jacket worn over it. Rachit wore a black ethnic outfit.

Check the screenshot of her Instagram stories below:

Saqib Saleem poses with Rachit Singh

Huma Qureshi's brother also posted an Instagram story from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. The Instagram story features a picture of Saqib with Rachit Singh. In the photo, the actor can be seen posing with Rachit while flaunting their reception looks.

Check out the Instagram story here:

The actress was previously dating filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. They reportedly broke up in October 2022.

Huma Qureshi is best known for movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Tarla, Dedh Ishqiya, and Badlapur to name a few.

