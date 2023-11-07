Who is Lin Laisharam? All you need to know about Randeep Hooda's soon-to-be wife

Randeep Hooda is one of the most interesting and talented actors in Bollywood. On the personal front, the Jannat 2 actor has been in a relationship with a girl named Lin Laisharam. Reportedly, the couple is ready to tie the knot in November this year. Ahead of their wedding, here's everything to know about Lin Laisharam.

Who Is Lin Laisharam?

Lin Laisharam is an actress by profession and made her debut by doing a cameo in Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. In the film, she played the role of Om Kapoor's friend. She later played the role of Priyanka Chopra's friend in Mary Kom. According to India Times, she had also auditioned for the titular role which eventually went to Chopra.

Apart from these, she has also appeared in the 2019 comedy-drama Axone, Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, and the web series Modern Love: Mumbai. Recently, she played the role of Kareena Kapoor's coworker in the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. Apart from these, she has also appeared in the indie film Umrika and a short film titled Ave Marie. In the former directed by Prashant Nair, she essayed the role of a Nepali girl and was paired alongside Prateik Babbar.

More about Lin Laisharam's work

Lin Laisharam was born on 19 December 1985 in Imphal, Manipur. Apart from being an actress, she is also a model and businessperson. She is also a prominent name in the modeling industry and has walked the ramp of various fashion shows; she is also the brand ambassador of a prominent jewelry brand. In 2008, Lin also represented Manipur in the Miss North East pageant and secured the first runner-up position. Lin was also reportedly the first model from Manipur to wear a swimsuit on national television.

Lin Laisharam and Randeep Hooda's relationship

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharam have been dating for years. The couple first dropped a hint about their relationship during last year's Diwali. The Jannat 2 actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Lin holding a plate of diya. He wrote in the caption, "Love and light to all around the world #happydiwali #diwali2022"

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's PDA

The couple has been involved in a lot of PDAs on social media lately. On Randeep's birthday in August, Lin shared a collaborative post of the two together from a jungle safari. Lin took to caption to wish him a happy birthday; she wrote: "Happy birthday my hot fudge"

Sharing another set of pictures from Randeep Hooda's birthday, Lin wrote: "Birthday vibes"

Last year also, Lin shared a picture with Randeep on his birthday. In it, the duo can be seen holding balloons. The couple looks absolutely adorable in this simple yet lovely picture. She captioned it, "(balloon emoji) Birthday vibe"

Lin Laisharam and Randeep Hooda's marriage reports

According to a Bombay Times report, The Jism 2 actor and Lin will tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony which will be attended by their close friends and family members. The ceremony will take place outside of Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple will make their relationship official post their marriage.

Lin Laisharam on Northeastern Representation in Bollywood

Lin has been vocal about the lack of northeastern faces in cinema. According to the India Times, she once spoke about Mary Kom and how the titular role should have been played by a northeastern: She said, "As an actor, that self-centered, egoistic actor tells me that I should have been... But it could have been anybody from the North East. We have many great actors. I want to be generous here and say that many, many actors could have done this. But the casting and the whole team decided on someone else. It's heartbreaking, but we are coming along, and I hope that this does not happen again."

She was also a part of Axone, a film consisting mostly of actors from the Northeast.

Lin Laisharam and Randeep Hooda's work front

Lin was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Jaane Jaan, along with Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an official adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. It met with mostly positive critical response.

Randeep, on the other hand, was recently seen in the thriller film Sergeant in which he played a police officer. Directed by Prawaal Raman, the film also stars Adil Hussain and Arun Govil. He played an inspector in a series titled Inspector Avinash. He is currently gearing up for his ambitious project titled Svatantra Veer Savarkar, which is a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Apart from playing the titular role, Randeep is also serving as its director.

