Who is Mahie Gill’s husband Ravi Kesar? 5 things to know about him

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill, known for her roles in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Dev D, Durgamati, among others, recently confirmed that she is married to her long time boyfriend Ravi Kesar. The actress, who kept her marital status under wraps, recently told Hindustan Times that she is married to Ravi Kesar. While the report did not state when they tied the knot, it mentioned that she has shifted her base to Goa. The actress has often mentioned that she is a private person, and doesn’t frequently shares pictures of her hubby. In case you are wondering who is Ravi Kesar, keep scrolling to find out more about him!

Who is Mahie Gill’s husband Ravi Kesar?

Ravi Kesar is an actor-entrepreneur, and he shared screen space with Mahie in the 2019 actioner-thriller series Fixerr. The digital series from Alt Balaji banner starred Shabir Ahluwalia, Mahie Gill, Karishma Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others. Ravi played the role of Shiv Pratap Singh in the series. Ravi Kesar lives in Goa with his wife Mahie Gill, and her daughter Veronica. Mahie Gill and Ravi Kesar have reportedly been in a relationship for over a decade now. Ravi Kesar reportedly played the role of Bheem Singh in the 2014 short film Mawaad, produced by Mahie Gill. He also featured in the Punjabi drama film Aatishbazi Ishq, in which he appeared alongside Mahie Gill. Ravi Kesar has a YouTube channel named ‘Majestic Moments’, on which he shares food and travel-related videos. He also interviewed many celebs such as Suresh Raina, Sonal Chauhan, Shaan, and others.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Mahie Gill shared that she has a two-and-a-half-year-old (then) daughter, named Veronica. Mahie said that she is a very shy and private person, and that there were personal reasons why she did not post Veronica’s picture on social media.

