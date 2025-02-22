Who is Nargis Fakhri’s husband Tony Beig? Here's how he is connected to entertainment world

Nargis Fakhri, known for hits like Rockstar, Main Tera Hero, and Housefull 3, has reportedly married US entrepreneur Tony Beig. As per a recent report, the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at a luxurious California hotel last weekend. Their Instagram stories reveal they’re now enjoying a honeymoon in Switzerland, sharing a cozy picture that has sparked buzz across social media. Wondering who won Nargis’ heart? Here’s everything you need to know about her rumored husband!

Nargis Fakhri's husband, Tony Beig, a dynamic entrepreneur based in the US, leads the Dioz Group as its chairman while overseeing several ventures, including Alanic, 8Health, and Oasis Apparel. His entrepreneurial journey began in 2006, and since then, he has carved out an impressive reputation in the business world.

Born in Kashmir in 1984, Tony comes from a distinguished background—his father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, formerly served as the Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir. He also shares ties with the entertainment industry through his brother, television producer Johnny Beig.

His academic achievements include an MBA in Business, Management, and Marketing from Victoria University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia. His career gained momentum in 2005 when he took on the role of managing director at Alanic International, a prominent US-based clothing brand.

Now 41, Tony has lived across India, Australia, and the United States, building a strong global business presence. Despite maintaining a low profile, his association with Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri occasionally brings him into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig have reportedly been together since late 2021 and recently tied the knot in a private ceremony at a luxury venue in Los Angeles, as per a report in ETimes. The intimate affair was kept under wraps, with strict measures taken to avoid any leaks, allowing only close friends and family to attend.

Despite their efforts to maintain privacy, glimpses from their secret wedding have surfaced online, with photos shared on Reddit. One picture revealed a white cake with their initials, while another showcased a beautifully decorated entrance featuring a personalized name logo.

Post-wedding, the newlyweds appear to be enjoying a romantic honeymoon in Switzerland. Nargis and Tony sharing glimpses from their getaway. While speculation grows, Nargis has yet to confirm the marriage officially.