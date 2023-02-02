Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn’s close friend answers the questions of netizens

Orhan Awatramani is not a new name for netizens, especially for those who closely follow Bollywood star kids and their social media handles. Some of the most popular young actresses and star kids, including sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn , Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others are often spotted in the company of Orhan aka Orry, who is a permanent face at all Bollywood parties. Interestingly, Orry finally answered all the questions of netizens who are curious to know more about him, in a recent chat with Cosmopolitan India.

In his chat with Cosmopolitan India, Orhan Awatramani revealed that he is a singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, football player, art curator, and much more. Interestingly, he also described himself as a shopper, buyer, and executive assistant. Orhan also revealed that he is a workaholic, and spends most of his time either working or sleeping. "I’m sleeping or I’m working. I work very hard. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga and get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself," he elaborated.

Orhan about joining Bollywood

The social media influencer also revealed that he has been getting a lot of offers to act in Hindi films. However, Orhan Awatramani admitted that he is not fluent in Hindi, which is a reason why he has not taken up any movie offers, so far. "I get film offers all the time. But I don’t speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat. It took me three days to finish watching the movie because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. And now I’ve watched it like 30 times. Great film. Loved it. So, no—no Bollywood for me right now," he stated. However, Orhan Awatramani is clearly a paparazzi's favourite and his frequent appearances with young actresses and star kids have clearly made him famous among Bollywood fans as well.