Who is Priyanka Chopra’s future sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya? All you need to know about her ahead of wedding to Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress has taken a break amid her work schedule and is currently in Mumbai to attend the wedding celebrations. In this piece, you can find everything you need to know about Priyanka’s future sister-in-law Neelam.

Neelam Upadhyaya was born on October 5, 1993. She is an Indian actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. Neelam made a breakthrough with her profile for MTV Style Check. She made her acting debut with Mr 7 in 2012. Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om are among other titles in her filmography.

According to News18, Neelam reportedly has a brother who is already married. She also has an elder sister who is married and lives in Australia.

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra met on a dating app in which Priyanka Chopra had invested in. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared, “We took it to India, which was cool because my brother met his fiancée on the app. For once, he was grateful for something I did! They’re so cute. I love love.”

Neelam and Siddharth were spotted together at different events and even shared special posts for each other on social media during their dating period. They got engaged in August 2024 in the presence of their loved ones. Neelam wore a stunning pink lehenga for the ceremony. The couple posted dreamy pictures flaunting their engagement rings.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra came to India for a short trip to attend their Hastakshar and ring ceremony. Expressing her happiness on Instagram, the actress wrote, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and (ring emoji) ceremony.”

Neelam Upadhyaya has an active social media presence. She constantly shares glimpses into her life with her followers. It includes pictures with her family members and friends from different occasions like festivals, parties, and vacations. She enjoys a following of over 36K on Instagram.