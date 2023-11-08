Who is Raja Kumari? All you need to know about Aarya 3 and Jawan's King Khan rap singer

Raja Kumari, an Indian-American rapper, has gained significant recognition and respect in India, especially among rap enthusiasts. Her talent as a Grammy-nominated artist is widely admired. Her Jawan Title Track not only sounded great but also exuded a strong sense of style and confidence, creating a significant impact. Now, the singer has also rapped for Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3, and here’s all you need to know about her.

Who is Raja Kumari?

This Grammy-nominated artist Raja Kumari, who is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer, embraced hip-hop from a young age. Despite being Indian-American, she has a strong connection to Indian culture due to her roots and her background as a trained Indian classical dancer. She learned various dance forms, including Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, and Odissi. Her style of rap is inspiring, distinctive, and energetic, blending Indian rhythms and a mix of Indian folk music. Many of her music videos feature her in traditional Indian attire. Besides her fantastic singing, her songwriting is also highly acclaimed.

Her hit albums consist of HBIC, Cleopatra, Out of Love, and Sahi Ja Nahi. She has also received nominations for Best India Act at the MTV European Music Awards four years in a row.

About Raja Kumar’s King Khan rap in Jawan

Raja Kumari's The King Khan Rap in the film Jawan adds an exciting and lively element. The rap perfectly captures the spirit of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the movie and highlights the star power of King Khan. Raja Kumari's exceptional talent and distinct style bring a vibrant energy that matches the grandeur of Jawan perfectly.

Raja Kumari’s heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan

Raja Kumari expressed her gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander on her Instagram handle. She shared the preview of Jawan and left a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Thank you, Anirudh and Shah Rukh Khan for calling me to write and perform the title track! Can’t wait for the world to hear it.” HAVE A LOOK:

Raja Kumari on working in Jawan

At the Jawan press conference, Raja Kumari performed the awesome title track live on stage. The most exciting part was when Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan, gave Raja Kumari a warm hug on stage, symbolizing the great collaboration they had. Wearing a beautiful red outfit that suited her charming personality, Raja Kumari managed to stand out. Her thrilling performance made it clear that she's not only a singer but also a powerful presence in the entertainment world.

When questioned about her time working on the movie, Raja Kumari enthusiastically shared that she loved every minute of working on Jawan and felt very moved by the love the title track received. She said it's not just a title track but a song that represents SRK and gives his fans a way to show their love for him. She added, “It’s been a fantastic journey, and I’m excited about what lies ahead. SRK+RK4EVA!”

Raja Kumari’s rap anthem for Aarya 3 titled Sherni Aayi

After Jawan, Raja Kumari delivered another impactful rap anthem, this time for the Bollywood icon Sushmita Sen, known as the Sherni (Lioness) of the industry. The song is called Sherni Aayi and is part of Sen's popular series Aarya 3. The song and its music video have quickly gained immense popularity on the internet, with listeners showering it with praise.

Sushmita Sen, who appears strong and confident, showered love and compliments on Raja Kumari. In a statement, she mentioned that Raja Kumari is a powerful woman, just like the ideal partner for Aarya. Raja Kumari's amazing talent goes well with Aarya's natural strength and determination. She added, “Working on this together felt like a celebration of strong women everywhere. In the real world, I feel Aarya and Raja Kumari could make for an unbeatable pair, one that no one can mess with.” HAVE A LOOK AT THE SONG:

Raja Kumari used to write songs for popular singers

Initially, she wrote songs for artists like Fall Out Boy, Gwen Stefani, and Iggy Azalea. This experience motivated her to pursue a singing career. As she continued, she became known for her unique songs, impressive singing, and her skills with lyrics.

She collaborated with Fall Out Boy to co-write the song Centuries. She also collaborated with John Legend on a meaningful track called Keep Walking. To support local talent and pay homage to India, she contributed to the revamped version of Alisha Chinai's Made In India alongside Madhuri Dixit.

Raja Kumari also collaborated with AR Rahman, whom she considers her musical mentor, on a track titled Jugni for Mani Ratnam's film Kaatru Veliyidai. She also worked with the late Sidhu Moosewala on the song US.

Raja Kumari is a philanthropist as well

She has organized many shows and donated the money she earned to help society. The Indic Foundation has acknowledged her as a supporter. Additionally, she has helped build a hospital in Bangalore and a school for kids with physical disabilities.

