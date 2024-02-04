Who is Rushabh Shah? Everything you need to know about Dharmendra's grandson-in-law

Bobby Deol is enjoying the achievements of his recent film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and more. He received praise for his portrayal of the antagonist Abrar Haque. Besides his remarkable acting, his signature dance move to the song Jamal Kudu became a sensation and gained widespread popularity. Recently, Bobby Deol and his family are in Udaipur for Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary's wedding celebrations. At the sangeet ceremony, the Animal actor was spotted performing the Jamal Kudu dance once more.

Who is Rushabh Shah?

As per a report by DNA, Rushabh Shah is an overseas businessman. Nikita and Rushabh crossed paths in the United States, where they developed feelings for each other and chose to tie the knot. Nikita is the daughter of Ajeeta Deol, who is the eldest daughter of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

Ajeeta married Dr. Kiran Chaudhary, a dentist based in the United States, and relocated to California. Nikita has an older sister named Priyanka, and both of them work as dentists.

About Nikita Chaudhary and Rushabh Shah's wedding

On January 30th, the Deol family was seen at Udaipur airport as they arrived for Nikita Chaudhary's wedding celebrations. Bobby Deol, accompanied by his mother Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, was seen arriving for the wedding events held at Hotel Taj Aravali. The pair tied the knot in a lavish yet cozy ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was graced by the presence of Abhay Deol, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, Rajveer Deol, and many others.

Prior to the wedding, Abhay Deol posted a selfie of Nikita and Rushabh from the event on Instagram along with a message. He wrote, “The bride and the groom ladies and gentlemen, send them your blessings for this new chapter in their lives. Amazing how I still see the little baby girl in my niece more than the amazing woman she has become!”

TAKE A LOOK:

Bobby Deol dances to Jamal Kudu at Nikita Chaudhary’s pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur

A trending video circulating on Bobby Deol's fan pages captures the Animal actor showcasing his skills onstage. He appears stylish in a black kurta, complemented by a matching jacket and white pajamas. In the video, Bobby Deol impressively balances a glass on his head while flawlessly dancing to the beats of Jamal Kudu.

Guests and relatives on stage followed Bobby Deol's lead and attempted the popular step. Bobby Deol thoroughly enjoyed himself while dancing to the song at his niece's sangeet ceremony in Udaipur.

Check out the viral video below!

About Animal song Jamal Kudu

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, Bobby Deol's character Abrar makes an entrance dancing to the popular song Jamal Kudu, which has gained widespread popularity on social media.

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol revealed that the idea for the viral Jamal Kudu dance scene was his own. He mentioned that, “When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’ Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remembered how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it.”

More about the film Animal

Animal is a thrilling crime movie featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film narrates a complex tale filled with violence and tensions, primarily stemming from a difficult father-son relationship.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has a key role that explores the complex bond between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, takes on the character of Balbir Singh, who is Ranbir's character's father in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna plays an important female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

