Who is Salman Toor? All you need to know about rumored husband of Pasoori singer Ali Sethi

Ali Sethi, the renowned Pakistani singer who rose to fame with his chartbuster song Pasoori, has been making headlines with the reports on his secret marriage, lately. If the rumors are to be believed, Ali Sethi married the famous New York-based Pakistani Pakistani painter Salman Toor, recently. The grapevine suggests that the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that was held in New York City, with a few friends in attendance. However, both Sethi and Toor have not reacted to the reports yet.

Here's everything you need to know about Ali Sethi's rumored husband Salman Toor. Have a look...

Who is Salman Toor?

For the unversed, Salman Toor was born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1983. The celebrated painter completed his school education at Aitchison College, in Lahore. Toor later moved to the USA for his higher education and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Arts from Ohio Wesleyan University, in 2006. Later, he earned his Master's Degree in Fine Arts, from the Pratt Institute of Brooklyn in 2009.

An LGBTQ+ Icon

Reportedly, Salman Toor came out as gay to his parents at the age of 15. However, his parents were initially not ready to accept his sexual identity and took some time to come to terms with the same. In an interview with The New Yorker in 2022, Toor revealed that his parents initially insisted that he is too young and under-developed to know about it. However, he was always very sure about his sexuality. Eventually, the painter's parents accepted his truth, but with 'more with tolerance than with understanding '.

The 40-year-old is currently an active member of the affiliated group named New Queer Intimists, which is solely dedicated to painters from the LGBTQ community. From his Instagram handle, it is evident that Toor believes in expressing his ideas through his incredible paintings, which are majorly dedicated to gay relationships.

Ali Sethi and Salman Toor's relationship

According to the reports, Ali Sethi and Salman Toor first met at an art class at Aitchison College in Lahore, where they both did their schooling. The celebrated artists initially became close friends, and their friendship slowly blossomed into a full-blown romance. In his 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Toor had extensively spoken about the relationship. "I knew I had found the person I wanted to be with for good," stated the painter, even though he remained tight-lipped about the identity of his partner.

