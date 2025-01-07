Who is Simar Bhatia? All you want to know about Akshay Kumar’s niece who will be debuting with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in Ikkis
Let’s get to know more about Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia who is set to make her debut in Bollywood with Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis alongside Agastya Nanda.
Akshay Kumar took over the internet on Monday as he posted a heartwarming wish for his niece, Simar Bhatia, ahead of her debut in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. The Sky Force actor congratulated her on her milestone as she featured on the cover of a newspaper. Meanwhile, a section of netizens was curious to know more about Bhatia, poised to enter the industry.
Who is Simar Bhatia?
Simar Bhatia is the daughter of Akshay Kumar’s sister, Alka Bhatia. The superstar’s sister is also a renowned film producer who is known for backing films like Holiday, Rustom, Airlift, Kesari, etc. She was previously married to Vaibhav Kapoor, with whom she had Simar Bhatia. However, they later parted ways.
It was later in the year 2012, that she got married to real estate tycoon Surendra Hiranandani in the presence of close family and friends.
Meanwhile, Simar Bhatia has maintained a low-key social media presence with selective pictures on Instagram. She has posted pictures offering glimpses of her childhood, some snaps with her friends, and some from her holidays. She even made her Instagram account public on Monday with an endearing picture.
"And so it begins," the post was captioned, followed by a folded hand and a red heart emoji.
Take a look
Soon after the picture from the photoshoot was shared, the doting aunt, Twinkle Khanna, and, Veer Pahariya among others flooded their heartwarming wishes to the debutant. Currently enjoying over 13k followers on Instagram, her follower base has been increasing significantly since Monday.
Simar Bhatia will debut with Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. She will be seen playing the role of Nanda’s love interest in the film.
The period drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his extraordinary bravery. Ikkis also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra in pivotal roles and is slated to release later this year.
