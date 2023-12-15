Who is Tannaz Davoodi? All you need to know about VIRAL girl in Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu song in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal has made a significant impact, not only at the box office but also in pop culture. Various scenes, dialogues, and songs from the movie have gone viral, some turning into memes or shareable clips. One notable element is the use of the Persian song Jamal Kudu as the background music for Bobby Deol's entry. The song itself has gained popularity, and the girl featured in it, Iranian model and dancer Tannaz Davoodi, has become an instant sensation.

Who is Tannaz Davoodi?

As per a report by DNA, Tannaz Davoodi, born on June 27, 1997, in Tehran, Iran, is the daughter of Mehdi Aliyari, a journalist, and Marjan Daimond, her mother. Between 2014 and 2017, Davoodi pursued a fashion design course at Landstede MBO – Mooi & Mode. She initially worked at De Animatie Compagnie before transitioning to her current position as a Bollywood dancer.

Also known as Tanni, Tannaz Davoodi is an Iranian model and dancer currently active in India. Before her notable role in Jamal Kudu, she had been involved in various Bollywood songs such as Tum par hum hai take and Thumka, and stage shows, sharing the stage with celebrities such as Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, and Sunny Leone, among others. However, her previous appearances were often in the background, making Jamal Kudu the first time she took center stage.

Advertisement

About the Jamal Kudu song in Animal

Jamal Kudu is an Iranian song from the late 1950s that underwent remastering for inclusion in Animal. The song is part of a wedding scene where Bobby Deol's character is marrying his third bride. The scene begins with Bobby dancing with a glass on his head and transitions to a group of girls singing the song. Tannaz, positioned in the middle of the group, rapidly gained popularity from the song.

The credits show that Harshavardhan Rameshwar, the composer, has given a contemporary twist to the traditional Iranian Bandari music genre for the modern track. He has included a children's choir with members named Sounik, Harshita, Keerthana, and Vagdevi. Female vocalists Meghanaa Naidu, Sabiha, Aishwarya Dasari, and Abhikhya also contribute their choir voices to the intricate layered vocals and production of Jamal Kudu.

How did Jamal Kudu affect Tannaz Davoodi?

The song and Tannaz's short appearance in it have significantly changed her life. Her Instagram bio now proudly identifies her as the Jamal Jamaloo girl (referring to the original Iranian track's title). Her popularity in India has soared, and many now consider her the new national crush. Tannaz had around 10,000 Instagram followers before the film's release. In just two weeks, this number has surged to 2.6 lakh, and it continues to rise steadily.

Tanaaz Davoodi’s social media presence

Tanaaz Davoodi is actively engaged on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she frequently shares stories and pictures. The actress has garnered a following of over 261 thousand on the platform.

More about the film Animal

Animal is an exciting crime film with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie tells a complicated story full of violence and conflicts, mainly arising from a challenging relationship between a father and his son.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant role, delving into the intricate relationship between a dad and his son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, portrays the role of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna plays a vital female role as Geetanjali, the main character's wife.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri recalls her best day on Animal sets; says THIS is the best advice she received