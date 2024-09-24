Who is Veer? All you need to know about Maddock Films’ newest face and his journey to Bollywood

In an industry where production houses frequently rush to introduce new faces, Maddock Films has opted for a more calculated and thoughtful approach. The studio has held off on hastily launching new talent—until now. They have decided to introduce a debutant: Veer. This choice marks a significant milestone for the production house, prompting the question: Who is Veer? Scroll down to learn more about the debutant!

Veer’s global education and immersion in theatre, music, and dance have defined his unique path to Bollywood. After studying International Relations in the USA, Veer furthered his Finance and Global Management education in London. However, despite his academic background, his love for storytelling and the performing arts has always remained his true passion.

While in London, Veer joined a musical theatre group and launched a Hindi pop music YouTube channel that resonated with young audiences. Through this platform, he spoke directly to their experiences, creating authentic and relatable music. His performances at college festivals further boosted his confidence in front of the camera and solidified his decision to pursue acting full-time.

During the pandemic, Veer’s music-making caught the attention of none other than Dinesh Vijan, the powerhouse producer behind Maddock Films. Vijan, known for nurturing new talent and creating commercially successful yet meaningful films, saw potential in Veer but wasn’t willing to rush the process. He wanted to ensure that Veer’s skills were honed before introducing him to the industry on a grand scale.

To test his commitment, Vijan brought Veer into Maddock Films, not as an actor right away, but as an assistant director on Bhediya. This provided Veer with hands-on experience behind the camera, allowing him to learn the intricacies of filmmaking. Working on this challenging project alongside actors like Varun Dhawan gave Veer invaluable industry insight. His role as Varun’s body double on set further showcased his dedication and willingness to work from the ground up.

By choosing to debut Veer, Maddock Films signals their belief in his potential and commitment to nurturing fresh talent in the industry. As Veer gears up for his first big-screen role, Maddock’s strategic decision to launch him points to exciting times ahead for both the actor and the production house.

Since its inception, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has consistently delivered a string of box office successes and critically acclaimed films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Badlapur, Hindi Medium, and Mimi, among others. Their ventures into horror-comedy with the Stree franchise, Bhediya, and Munjya have positioned them as pioneers in this genre in India.

