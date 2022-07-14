Who is Lalit K Modi? 7 things to know about Sushmita Sen’s partner

The name ‘Lalit Modi’ is doing the rounds ever since he clarified his relationship status with actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The name may sound familiar, but many may still wonder who Lalit Modi really is. Interestingly, he is the man who got the nation hooked onto league cricket by founding the world’s biggest cricketing league – Indian Premiere League, back in 2008. Lalit Modi was the first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premiere League and Pinkvilla lists you down 7 things that you need to know about Sushmita Sen’s present partner.

Here are the 7 things you need to know about Lalit Modi:

1. Lalit Modi is an Indian businessman and a former cricket administrator.

2. He was the founder, first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and ran the tournament for three years until 2010. He also served as the Chairman of the Champions League during 2008–10.

3. He was the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during 2005–10. He has also served as the President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005–09 and 2014–15), and as the Vice President of the Punjab Cricket Association.

4. He was a close associate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje and once upon a time, held considerable political clout in Rajasthan. During Raje's first term as the Chief Minister, he was called "Super Chief Minister" by the opposition and the media.

5. Modi is the president and managing director of Modi Enterprises and the executive director of Godfrey Phillips India.

6. Modi made his entry into big business by being the founder of Modi Entertainment Networks. His early business involved a joint venture with Walt Disney to telecast Disney content in India, in 1993. He also was the pan-India distributor of ESPN in 1994.

7. He has won many titles like, Game Changer Of The Decade by Business Standards in 2009 and 2nd Most Powerful Indian In Sports by Sports Illustrated.

On the night of 14th July, 2022, Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen, official. Apart from his posts on Twitter and Instagram, he also changed his Instagram bio to, “Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47. As for Sushmita Sen, fresh from the success of Aarya Season 2, she will next be seen in Aarya Season 3, work on which has already begun.

