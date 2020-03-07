‘Who needs a towel’ asks Priyanka Chopra as Nick Jonas cleans hands using her dress in a hilarious video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were at a pre-Holi bash last night and their videos have taken over the internet. In a fun video that PeeCee shared, we can see Nick cleaning his hands off her skirt and it is too cute to miss. Check it out.

Jonas and Nick Jonas made their way to India to celebrate Holi at a close friend’s place and last evening, the adorable couple opted to twin head to toe for the same bash. While photos and videos from the party have already taken over the internet, it is a recent video shared by Priyanka that has left fans laughing out loud. It was Nick’s first Holi in India and hence, the adorable couple wanted to celebrate and indulge in fun with family and friends.

However, post the party, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a fun video in which Nick can be seen cleaning his hands off her dress. In the video, we can see Priyanka and Nick dancing to the tunes of Bala Bala from Housefull 4 and in an instant, PeeCee got occupied in a conversation with someone. Nick wanted to dust the colour off his hands and so, he first clapped to the beats of the song and then, held on to Priyanka’s dress and wiped his hands clean.

Seeing the video, Priyanka shared it on social media and wrote, “Who needs a towel? @nickjonas.” The video is slowly breaking the internet and fans are already hailing Nick as the ‘Desi husband.’

Check out Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s video:

Apart from the hilarious video, Priyanka also shared some family photos with Madhu Chopra, Siddharth Chopra and his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. The videos and photos from inside the star studded pre-Holi bash are taking over the internet and it also included and Vicky Kaushal’s dance as well. Nick had also shared adorable photos from his first-ever Holi celebration with Priyanka. He even shared a photo in which he was posing with wife Priyanka and Bharat star Katrina.

