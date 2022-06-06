Who is Radhika Merchant? 10 interesting facts about Anant Ambani's fiancee

Radhika Merchant is a regular attendee at Ambani’s family occasions. Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is engaged to her. Recently, Radhika made headlines for her Arangetram ceremony, which was hosted by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani in Mumbai and was attended by Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and politicians. For the uninitiated, Arangetram is a Tamil word that marks the on-stage debut performance of a former student of Indian classical dance and music. Radhika came into the limelight as Anant’s alleged girlfriend during Isha Ambani’s engagement where she performed a dance along with Isha and Shloka Ambani. While netizens have been wondering who Radhika Merchant is, we present to you some lesser-known facts about her.

Interesting facts about Radhika Merchant:

1. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She has a younger sister named Anjali Merchant.

2. Radhika trained in Bharatnatyam for over eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. It is a Mumbai-based dance academy with a 25-year history.

3. Radhika Merchant got engaged to Anant Ambani, according to several media reports. However, there is no official confirmation about this yet. The duo are childhood friends.

4. Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994, and hails from Kutch, Gujarat.

5. Radhika completed her schooling at Mumbai's Cathedral and John Connon School, and École Mondiale World School before completing her IB Diploma from BD Somani International School.

6. Radhika Merchant earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University.

7. After graduation, Radhika returned to India, and as per reports, she began working as a sales executive in a leading real estate firm.

8. Radhika is said to have a strong relationship with Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani.

9. She also works for the welfare of animals.

10. Radhika loves reading, trekking, and swimming.

